Analysts Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target at $69.67

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

