Analysts Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target at $69.67

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Fortinet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
