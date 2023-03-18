Analyzing Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextracker and Garmin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Garmin $4.86 billion 3.78 $973.59 million $5.04 19.05

Analyst Recommendations

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nextracker and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 3 10 0 2.77 Garmin 0 3 1 1 2.60

Nextracker currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.60%. Garmin has a consensus target price of $123.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.27%. Given Nextracker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextracker is more favorable than Garmin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garmin beats Nextracker on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

