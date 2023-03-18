Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading 1.8% Higher

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.95 ($0.32). 225,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 107,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).

Angling Direct Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.09 million, a PE ratio of 2,595.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

