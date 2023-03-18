Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $797.42

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 797.42 ($9.72) and traded as low as GBX 780 ($9.51). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 780 ($9.51), with a volume of 1,831 shares changing hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £314.74 million, a P/E ratio of 326.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 779.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 796.51.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

(Get Rating)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.