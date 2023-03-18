Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 25,114 Shares of QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 25,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$23,280.68 ($15,520.45).
Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($30,766.67).
- On Thursday, January 5th, Anton Tagliaferro 1,000,000 shares of QV Equities stock.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$46,250.00 ($30,833.33).
QV Equities Price Performance
QV Equities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.
About QV Equities
QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.