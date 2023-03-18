Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 25,114 Shares of QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 25,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$23,280.68 ($15,520.45).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QV Equities alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($30,766.67).

On Thursday, January 5th, Anton Tagliaferro 1,000,000 shares of QV Equities stock.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$46,250.00 ($30,833.33).

QV Equities Price Performance

QV Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

About QV Equities

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.