Apella Capital LLC Acquires 2,130 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $8,560,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 79,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 134,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 107,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 43,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

