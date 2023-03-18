Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $7,162,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.15 and a 200 day moving average of $262.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

