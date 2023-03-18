Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

