Apella Capital LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 206.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.1% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DFAI opened at $25.47 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

