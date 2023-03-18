Apella Capital LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

