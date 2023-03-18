Apella Capital LLC Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

