Apella Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

