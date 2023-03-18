Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

