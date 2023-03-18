Apella Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.