Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $564,674.38 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00063500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

