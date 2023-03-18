Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

