AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATR. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Further Reading

