Aragon (ANT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $107.27 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Aragon has a total market cap of $107.27 million and $8.94 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00009015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00372970 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,486.98 or 0.27108799 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now [introducing ANTv2](https://aragon.org/blog/antv2): a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

