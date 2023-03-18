ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $2.11. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 20,701 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.