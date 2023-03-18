ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $2.11. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 20,701 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.47.
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
