Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.73

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 553585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.