Ares Management Llc Purchases 250,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84.

On Monday, January 30th, Ares Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc purchased 525,902 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $946,623.60.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc acquired 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 362.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

