Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 31,594 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.07. 390,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $50.32.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.