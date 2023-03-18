Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 26,248 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.4% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 253,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,295. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

