Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.35 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $20,473,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $16,574,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 5.2 %

RGA traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.97. 834,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $100.88 and a one year high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.