Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.36. 89,923,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,924,199. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

