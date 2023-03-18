Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.51. 4,822,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,332. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

