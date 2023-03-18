Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,141,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,964,027. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.33. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.