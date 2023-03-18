Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DAPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. 10,663 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

