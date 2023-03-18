Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,498,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after buying an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 546,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.