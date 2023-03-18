Arweave Price Tops $9.21 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $9.21 or 0.00033482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $307.62 million and approximately $37.27 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,511.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00485874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00136210 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

