Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

