AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.50 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.77). Approximately 30,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 137,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.77).

AssetCo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.69 million, a PE ratio of -793.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.91.

Insider Activity at AssetCo

In other AssetCo news, insider Campbell Fleming purchased 14,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.80 ($12,865.08). Company insiders own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

