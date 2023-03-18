Astar Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.19 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $110.19 million and approximately $25.41 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

