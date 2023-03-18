Audius 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.99 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $276.52 million and approximately $24.99 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

