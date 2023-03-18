Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.91. Avalon shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 1,798 shares trading hands.

Avalon Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

