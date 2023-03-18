Axie Infinity Trading Up 23.9% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $120.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.97 or 0.00032849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.21157516 USD and is up 13.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 299 active market(s) with $113,362,046.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

