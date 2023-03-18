Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading Down 1.4%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.20 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 140.20 ($1.71). 771,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 648,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.20 ($1.73).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.87. The company has a market capitalization of £427.82 million and a PE ratio of -86.01.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

