Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.91.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
