Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ballard Power Systems

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.