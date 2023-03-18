Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 47.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Trading Down 2.6 %

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Shares of CIB opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6545 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.91%.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Read More

