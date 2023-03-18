Bank of America Begins Coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $565.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

