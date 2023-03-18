Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.48 and last traded at $52.26. Approximately 1,558,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 360,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

BOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 158,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

