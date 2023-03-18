Bank of New Hampshire Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Sysco were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.94 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

