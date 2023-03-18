Bank of New Hampshire Has $412,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intel were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

