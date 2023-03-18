Bank of New Hampshire Sells 8,682 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.69 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

