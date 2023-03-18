Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Insider Sheryl G. Sharry Purchases 3,091 Shares

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,740.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.8 %
Bank of South Carolina stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. 13,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.41. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $20.77.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 31.30%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.
