Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Insider Sheryl G. Sharry Purchases 3,091 Shares

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,740.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 1.8 %

Bank of South Carolina stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. 13,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.41. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $20.77.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 31.30%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

About Bank of South Carolina

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter worth $197,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.