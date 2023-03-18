BCS Wealth Management Invests $202,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,035 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.70 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

