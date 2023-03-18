BCS Wealth Management Invests $223,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,528,000. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 2.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.97 and its 200-day moving average is $292.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.