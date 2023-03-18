Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 125,185.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

