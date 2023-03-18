Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Benson Hill’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BHIL. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of Benson Hill stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 8.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 610,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 604,804 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,065,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

