BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
BGC Partners Stock Down 4.6 %
BGCP opened at $5.15 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BGC Partners
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
